A Complete List of the Women Who Have Accused Bill Cosby of Sexual Assault



The following women have alleged as a matter of public record that Bill Cosby sexually assaulted or raped them. They are listed in the order their allegations became public.

1. Lachele Covington. Covington, an actress who was 20 at the time, filed a police report alleging that Cosby pushed her hand toward his penis after inviting her to his New York home on Jan. 25, 2000 to give her career advice. The New York Post reported that authorities "decided no crime had been committed because until the very moment Covington pulled her hand away, all actions had been consensual." A Cosby spokesperson called the story "not true."

2. Andrea Constand. Constand told Ontario police in January 2005 that a year prior, when she was 31, she had visited Cosby at his home in Pennsylvania seeking career advice. (Constand, an Ontario native, worked at the time for Temple University, Cosby's alma mater.) Constand alleges he gave her "herbal" pills for anxiety, then “touched her breasts and vaginal area, rubbed his penis against her hand, and digitally penetrated” her. The Pennsylvania prosecutor who looked into the case has saidthat while he didn't bring charges because the available evidence was not sufficient, he found Constand "credible" and found Cosby "evasive." After prosecutors declined to charge him, Constand filed a civil suit against Cosby for $150 million; her suit cited, anonymously, 13 other women who alleged that he had sexually assaulted them. (Some of those women, referred to as "Jane Does" in legal language, have since identified themselves publicly and are mentioned below. The identities of Jane Doe witnesses are disclosed to defendants so their testimony can be fairly researched and challenged, but they are not ID'd by name in court or in public records.) Cosby's attorney called Constand's claims "utterly preposterous." The suit was settled for an undisclosed amount in 2006.

3. Shawn Brown. The National Enquirer reported in 2005 that Brown, who has also gone by the name Shawn Upshaw, says Cosby drugged and raped her while she was unconscious. The site Hollywood, Interrupted also published her allegations in 2007. Brown has now given an interview to the Daily Mail, which ran a piece on Nov. 26, 2014 detailing her story. Brown says she was in a consensual sexual relationship with Cosby in 1973 when he drugged and raped her at a house in Beverly Hills. Brown's daughter, Autumn Jackson, was jailed in 1998 for attempting to extort the comedian, who Brown believes to be Jackson's father. (Cosby has admitted sleeping with Brown but has said he is not Jackson's father.)

4. Tamara Green. In February of 2005, Green, a retired trial attorney, appeared on The Today Showand told Matt Lauer that Cosby had drugged and assaulted her in the '70s. Green was working as a model and met Cosby through mutual friends, she says, and he once offered her what he told her was cold medicine when she was ill. When she began to feel incapacitated, she alleges, he offered to take her home, where he began groping and undressing her; when she struggled, he left, leaving behind two $100 bills on her table. Cosby's attorney issued the following response (which referenced Green's maiden name, Lucier): "Miss Green’s allegations are absolutely false. Mr. Cosby does not know the name Tamara Green or Tamara Lucier, and the incident she describes did not happen." Green was one of the Jane Does cited in Constand's lawsuit.

5. Beth Ferrier. In June 2005, Ferrier, 46 at the time, told the Philadelphia Daily News that Cosby drugged her coffee when she visited him before a performance in Denver when she was 25. Ferrier, who worked as a model, had been in a consensual relationship with Cosby that ended before the alleged assault; she met him through mutual acquantainces and had believed he would help her with her career. Ferrier was also a Jane Doe.

6. Barbara Bowman. In 2006, Bowman publicly identified herself as one of Constand's Jane Does via an article in Philadelphia Magazine, though she didn't discuss details of her accusation at the time. In October of this year—after comedian Hannibal Buress called Cosby a rapist during a performance—Bowman, now 47 and an artist, spoke about her experience to the Daily Mail. When she was 17 and pursuing a career as a model and actress, she says, she met Cosby, who she says pursued a mentor-mentee relationship with her and drugged and assaulted her multiple times. (While the Daily Mail can be unreliable, Bowman later vouched for its version of her account in a Washington Post piece.) Bowman's account mentions that during their first encounter he asked her to wet her hair and pretend to be drunk while he stroked her, an incident similar to those recounted by other accusers.

7. Joan Tarshis. On Nov. 16, 2014 Joan Tarshis, a 64-year-old music industry publicist and journalist, told Hollywood Elsewhere that Cosby raped her twice in 1969 when she was 19 years old and pursuing a career as a writer in L.A. Tarshis says Cosby first assaulted her after he invited her to work on material with him in his bungalow and made her a drink that caused her to lose consciousness.

8. Linda Joy Traitz. Now 63, Traitz wrote on Facebook on Nov. 17, 2014 that Cosby assaulted her when she was 19 and working as a waitress at a restaurant that he partially owned. Traitz alleges that Cosby offered her a ride home from the restaurant but instead drove her to a beach and tried to force her to take pills to help her "relax." Traitz told CNN he then groped her chest, pushed her down, and tried to lie on top of her. Traitz has a criminal record that includes imprisonment on a drug trafficking conviction; in a response to her allegations, Marty Singer, an attorney representing Cosby, cited her troubled past and said she lacks credibility.

9. Janice Dickinson. On Nov. 18, 2014 model and reality TV personality Janice Dickinson, now 59, told Entertainment Tonight that Cosby sexually assaulted her in 1982. At a dinner in Lake Tahoe at which they were to discuss her career, she says, she asked him for a pill for period cramps, and that "the last thing I remember was Bill Cosby in a patchwork robe, dropping his robe and getting on top of me. And I remember a lot of pain." Singer, Cosby's attorney, called Dickinson's story "a fabricated lie." Dickinson says Cosby's attorneys kept her from including a description of the alleged assault in a 2002 book, but Singer says she never wrote such a description and was never contacted by Cosby representatives.

10. Therese Serignese. The Huffington Post printed allegations made against Cosby by Serignese, a 57-year-old nurse in Boca Raton, Florida, on Nov. 20, 2014. She says she encountered Cosby in 1976 when she was 19 years old; he was headlining a show at the Las Vegas Hilton, she alleges, and approached her in the hotel gift shop. Backstage in the green room, he allegedly gave her drugs, and when she came to he was having sex with her in a bathroom, she says. Serignese subsequently stayed in contact with Cosby and accepted money from him—which he had promised to give her if she pursued an education and received good grades. She told the HuffPo that at one point in their relationship (it's not clear when) he asked her to wet her hair and pretend to be an actress.

11. Carla Ferrigno. Carla Ferrigno, an actress and the wife of Incredible Hulk star Lou Ferrigno, told Rumorfix on Nov. 20, 2014 that in 1967 Cosby grabbed her and forcefully kissed her at a party while his wife was in another room.

12. Louisa Moritz. Moritz, a 68-year-old lawyer and onetime actress who appeared in One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, told TMZ in a story published Nov. 20, 2014 that in 1971, Cosby forced her to perform oral sex on him in the greenroom of The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson. Singer responded by saying allegations against Cosby have "reached a point of absurdity" and alleging that Moritz has been the subject of professional sanctions: "Mortiz is a lawyer who was disciplined by the California State Bar and ordered not to practice. We pulled the documents -- she can't practice because she didn't report certain quarterly reports."

13. Renita Chaney Hill. Hill, now 47, says she met Cosby when she was 15 and he was filming an educational TV segment in Pittsburgh. Hill says they stayed in touch for four years—that Cosby flew her to meet with him in various cities and kept in touch with her parents, asking them about her grades in school. On Nov. 20, 2014 a Pittsburgh CBS affiliate broadcast an interview with Hill in which she said she believes Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her on more than one occasion during their relationship.

14. Michelle Hurd. Actress Michelle Hurd, known for her roles on Law & Order: Special Victims Unitand Gossip Girl, among others, described Cosby as being “very inappropriate” with her when she was doing stand-in work on the Cosby Show. “It started innocently, lunch in his dressing room, daily, then onto weird acting exercises were he would move his hands up and down my body, (can’t believe I fell for that) I was instructed to NEVER tell anyone what we did together,” Hurd reportedly wrote in a Facebook post on Nov. 20, 2014. “I dodged the ultimate bullet with him when he asked me to come to his house, take a shower so we could blow dry my hair and see what it looked like straightened... I then started to take notice and found another actress, a stand-in as well, and we started talking….. A LOT …. turns out he was doing the same thing to her, almost by the numbers, BUT, she did go to his house and because I will not name her, and it is her story to tell, all I’ll say is she awoke, after being drugged, vomited, and then Cosby told her there’s a cab waiting for you outside.”

15. Angela Leslie. On Nov. 21, 2014 the New York Daily News reported that a 52-year-old former model-actress named Angela Leslie says that Cosby sexually assaulted her in Las Vegas in 1992. Leslie alleges Cosby fixed her a drink, asked her to wet her hair and pretend to be intoxicated, and masturbated using her hand while she was "in shock."

16. Kristina Ruehli. The 71-year-old was one of the Jane Does in the Andrea Constand case that was settled out of court. In 1965, Ruehli worked as a secretary at a talent agency in Los Angeles that represented Cosby. Ruehli told Philadelphia Magazine in a story published on Nov. 21, 2014 that Cosby asked her to a party at his home, but it turned out she was the only guest. Cosby poured her a drink that she says must have been drugged. “There is just one point at which I was having a drink and feeling normal and the next I was somehow passed out completely,” Ruehli says. When she awoke Cosby was trying to force her to perform oral sex, she says, but after she ran to the bathroom and vomited he was gone when she returned to the room where he had been.

17. Victoria Valentino. In early 1970, Valentino—a former Playboy Playmate—had dinner with Cosby and an aspiring actress named Meg Foster. Valentino says Cosby offered them red pills. All three took a pill and went back to Cosby’s house, according to Valentino's account. Valentino, now 71, says she recalled pulling Cosby off of Foster as he tried to rape her. “The room was spinning, and Valentino said she remembered feeling as if she was going to throw up,” she told the Washington Post in a piece published Nov. 22, 2014. “[Cosby] came over to me and sat down on the love seat and opened his fly and grabbed my head and pushed my head down. And then he turned me over. It was like a waking nightmare. She protested but could not stop him, she said.”

18. Joyce Emmons. Former comedy club manager Joyce Emmons told TMZ in a story published Nov. 22, 2014 that she ran in the same crowd as Cosby in the late 1970s, and that he kept "a drawer full of drugs." Emmons says “one night she got a bad migraine and Cosby offered her a white pill which he said 'was a little strong' but could cure a headache,” according to TMZ. “She says she took the pill, blacked out, and the next thing she knew she was nude in bed in Cosby's suite with one of his friends—a guy who had unsuccessfully tried hitting on her earlier in the evening. Emmons says she confronted Bill and demanded to know what drug she took, and he laughed and said it was ‘just a Quaalude.’ ”

19. Sarita Butterfield. In a Nov. 23, 2014 New York Daily News article, Butterfield—a Playboy model—alleged that Cosby cornered and assaulted her on Christmas Eve in 1974 at his home in Massachusetts.

20. Jewel Allison. Allison, a former model, told the New York Daily News in a story published Nov. 24, 2014 that Cosby sexually assaulted her at his New York City home in the late 1980s. She says the two of them were eating dinner at his Manhattan brownstone when she became disoriented after drinking wine he poured for her. Cosby then led her in front of a mirror, telling her to look at her own face, then placed her hand on his genitals, Allison alleges. She says he then gave her a "hard kiss" before hailing her a taxi, in which she vomited.

21. Jennifer Thompson. The 44-year-old woman was identified only as "Jena T." in a People article published Nov. 25, 2014, but chose to make her entire name public in a piece published March 4, 2015. Thompson says she was an aspiring model when she met Cosby in 1988; she says he phoned her parents and took them out to dinner to earn their trust before ultimately pressuring her into masturbating him and then giving her $700.

22. Donna Motsinger. The New York Post reported on Nov. 26, 2014 that the 73-year-old Motsinger says Cosby "drugged and raped her in 1971 when she worked as a waitress at a jazz club in Sausalito, Calif." Motsinger was one of the Jane Does identified in Andrea Constand's lawsuit.

23. Judy Huth. In a lawsuit filed Dec. 2, 2014 Huth alleges that she met Cosby in a Los Angeles park in 1974 when she was 15 years old and that he sexually abused her days later at the Playboy Mansion. Huth claims that Cosby provided her with a number of alcoholic drinks before confronting her in a bedroom and using her hand to masturbate himself. Singer says Huth's allegations are false and that she attempted to extort Cosby before filing her suit.

24. Lisa Jones. Jones alleged on a Canadian television program broadcast Dec. 1, 2014 that Cosby tried to force her legs apart in his New York home after giving her alcohol and asking her to wet her hair.

25. Helen Hayes. At a Dec. 3, 2014 press conference called by prominent attorney Gloria Allred, Hayes alleged that Cosby groped her in 1973 after they met at a celebrity tennis tournament in Pebble Beach, Calif. and he followed Hayes and her friends around the city despite their attempts to avoid him.

26. Chelan Lasha At the same press conference that Hayes spoke at, a woman identifying herself only by her first name, Chelan, said that Cosby drugged and sexually abused her at the Las Vegas Hilton in 1986 when she was 17 after promising to introduce her to representatives from a modeling agency. She says the comedian gave her a blue pill that caused her to become groggy, asked her to wet her hair, and sexually assaulted her before she passed out.

27. P.J. Masten. Masten, a former Playboy Bunny, told CNN in an interview broadcast Dec. 5 that Cosby drugged and raped her at the Whitehall Hotel in Chicago after drugging her drink. The network did not specify when the alleged rape took place, but Masten says she began working for Playboy in 1972.

28. Beverly Johnson.* In a Dec. 11 2014 Vanity Fair piece, Johnson—a model and actress who in 1974 became the first black woman to appear on the cover of Vogue—wrote that Cosby drugged her during a mid-'80s visit to his home when she was being considered for a role on The Cosby Show. She says he asked her to act as if she was drunk and put his arms around her before she objected. Cosby then pulled her down a flight of stairs with such force she "feared [her] neck was going to break" and ejected her from his home, she wrote.

*We're including Johnson with an asterisk because, while she alleges Cosby drugged and assaulted her, her account does not specifically accuse him of touching her sexually.

29. Chloe Goins. The 24-year-old Goins, a Las vegas "model and lap dancer," told the Daily Mail in a piece published Dec. 15, 2014 that Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her at the Playboy Mansionin 2008.

30. Lisa. A woman identified only as "Lisa" alleged in a Dec. 19, 2014 Dr. Phil episode that Cosby drugged and possibly sexually assaulted her in the 1980s when she was a 21-year-old aspiring actress and model. Cosby asked her to perform an audition scene with him and gave her two drinks, she says, before she lost consciousness as she was sitting between his legs while he stroked her hair.

31. Katherine McKee. McKee, 65, alleged in a New York Daily News interview published Dec. 22, 2014 that Cosby raped her in the early 1970s in Detroit after asking her to bring him food. "I remember I walked in the door, and he had a robe and cap on. He took the ribs from my hands and just grabbed me," McKee said. The two were acquainted, McKee said, through Sammy Davis Jr., with whom she had a romantic relationship.

32. Linda Kirkpatrick. Appearing at a Jan. 7, 2015 press conference with Gloria Allred, Kirkpatrick said that Cosby drugged her with "clear liquid" in a champagne glass and assaulted her in a Las Vegas dressing room after meeting her at a tennis tournament in 1981.

33. Rebecca Lynn Neal. Neal appeared at the same Jan. 7 press conference and alleged Cosby raped her in the early 1980s when she became disoriented after drinking a shot of vodka he'd bought for her at dinner.

34. Kacey. Identifying herself by only one name and speaking alongside Neal and Kirkpatrick, "Kacey" said she worked as an assistant to one of Cosby's representatives at the William Morris Agency in the early 1990s. She says Cosby invited her to his house and asked her to read a script with him; the script involved the two of them kissing. Later, she says, Cosby gave her a white pill when they met for lunch at the Bel-Air Hotel; she alleges that she then became disoriented and that when she woke up he was naked in bed with her.

35. Cindra Ladd. In a Jan. 26, 2015 piece for the Huffington Post, Ladd (a philanthropist who's married to producer Alan Ladd Jr.) said she met Cosby in 1969 when she was 21 years old and working for a movie producer in New York. Some time after that, she wrote, she was with Cosby when she complained of a headache and he gave her a pill that caused her to become disoriented. She woke up the next day in a bed near Cosby and believes he had sex with her while she was incapacitated.

36. Helen Gumpel. On Feb. 8, 2015 Gumpel said at a press conference that Cosby "made sexual advances and lewd gestures" toward her, in the words of the Associated Press, on the set of the Cosby Show in 1987.

37. Linda Brown. Brown said at a Feb. 12, 2015 conference held by Gloria Allred that Cosby drugged and raped her in Toronto in 1969 when she was 21.

38. Lise-Lotte Lublin. Lublin, speaking at the same Feb. 12 press conference as Brown, said that she she was 23 when she met Cosby in 1989. The third time they met, she says, he took her to a Las Vegas hotel room to give her acting advice. Lublin says she then became disoriented after he gave her a drink and remembers him wrapping himself around her and stroking her hair.

39. Heidi Thomas. CNN reported on Feb. 25, 2015 that Thomas accuses Cosby of assaulting her in a Reno, Nevada hotel room in 1984 after she was referred to him by the same Denver agency, JF Images, that represented Beth Ferrier and Barbara Bowman. Thomas told CNN that Cosby asked to her to act as if she was intoxicated, drugged her, and raped her.

40. Margie Shapiro. At a March 27, 2015 press conference hosted by Gloria Allred, Shapiro said that she was 19 years old when Cosby drugged her and raped her on Hugh Hefner's property in 1975.

41. Sunni Welles. At the same March 27 press conference, Welles said that she believes Cosby drugged and raped her when she accompanied him to a jazz concert in the mid-1960s. She said she was 17 at the time.

42. Janice Baker-Kinney. At an April 23, 2015 press conference held by Gloria Allred, Baker-Kinney said that Cosby drugged and assaulted her in Reno, Nevada in 1982 when she was working as a bartender. She was 24 at the time.

43. Marcella Tate. Tate also spoke at the April 23, 2015 event, telling reporters that Cosby drugged her at the Playboy mansion in Chicago in 1975. Tate was 27 at the time and said that some time after she lost consciousness she woke up next to an apparently naked Cosby in a bed.

44. Autumn Burns. At the April 23 press conference Burns said she was 20 and working at Las Vegas' Sahara casino when Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her in his suite.

45. Lili Bernard. Bernard alleged at a May 1, 2015 press conference held by Gloria Allred that Cosby drugged and raped her while he was ostensibly helping her prepare for a 1992 role on The Cosby Show.

46. Sammie Mays. Appearing at the same press conference as Bernard, Mays said that Cosby drugged and undressed her at a convention in New Orleans in 1986.

47. Colleen Hughes. Appearing with Gloria Allred at an Aug. 13, 2015 press conference, Hughes said Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her in Los Angeles in the early 1970s after they met while she was working as an American Airlines flight attendant.

48. Linda Ridgeway Whitedeer. Whitedeer said at the Aug. 13 press conference that Cosby shoved his penis in her mouth on a movie set in 1971.

49. Eden Tiri. Tiri, also appearing at the Aug. 13 press conference, said Cosby made unwanted advances and wrapped his arms around her on the set of The Cosby Show in 1989.

50. Elizabeth. Speaking at an Aug. 20, 2015 press conference held by Gloria Allred, Elizabeth—using only her first name—said that Cosby met her when she was 20 years old in 1976 and working as a flight attendant. He invited her to dinner then allegedly drugged her sake and took her to a hotel room. "I don’t want to repeat what happened next," she said. "All I know is that it was the most horrifying thing that could happen to an innocent young woman."

51. Charlotte Fox. Fox, also appearing at the Aug. 20 press conference, said she met Cosby when she was 23 in the 1970s on a movie set. Cosby drugged her at the Playboy Mansion, she alleged, then sexually assulted her.

52. Sandy. In a Nov. 30, 2014 piece for Salon, Charlotte Laws alleges Cosby drugged and raped her friend “Sandy.” According to Laws, Sandy met Cosby “around 1979 or 1980,” when she was in her late teens/early 20s. They allegedly began a consensual relationship. Cosby would give Sandy money for their sexual encounters, which initially amused her. In 1981, Laws writes, Sandy confided in her, saying “Bill drugged me last night, and then had sex with me.” The comedian allegedly gave Sandy two pills—trusting him, she took them, assuming they were “vitamins or herbal medicine.” Laws claims the pills knocked Sandy unconscious, and she knew Cosby had done something sexual to her because of the way her body felt after she woke up.

53. Patricia Leary Steuer. In a July 26, 2015 exposé from The Cut, Steuer alleged Cosby assaulted her in 1978. Steuer was 22 at the time, and met Cosby after he gave a lecture at his alma mater, the University of Massachusetts. After he invited her to a “dinner party” and promised to mentor her in her singing career, Steuer alleges, she found herself alone with Cosby in his Massachusetts home. Cosby then allegedly handed Steuer a drink, and the next thing she remembers is waking up, naked, with him above her. She says she later joined him in Atlantic City, where he “handed her two large pills and a glass of Champagne.” Steuer says she woke up naked in his room the next morning. She decided to join Andrea Constand’s 2005 lawsuit as a Jane Doe, but broke her silence after Cosby admitted he’d given women Quaaludes in his depositions.

54. Lisa Christie. During a Sept. 30, 2015 Gloria Allred conference covered by the New York Daily News, Christie went public with sexual misconduct allegations against Cosby. Christie alleges Cosby lured her to a Chicago hotel room for an audition in 1990. She had been introduced by Cosby through her modeling agency and considered him a father figure. According to Christie, the comedian attempted to kiss her, saying “I’ll give you the biggest orgasm you’ve ever had,” and, “You’re never going to make it in this business unless you sleep with me.” Christie said she “was one of the fortunate ones to escape.”

55. Pamela Abeyta. At that same Sept. 30 conference, Abeyta alleged that Cosby drugged her in 1971, when she was 25. Now a grandmother, Abeyta claims someone put something in her drink—she met Cosby in Las Vegas to discuss a possible opportunity with Playboy, and later awoke in Bill Cosby’s bed. She says there were two other naked people in the room, and she does not remember going from the restaurant to the room.

56. Sharon Van Ert. Also a thet Sept. 30 conference with Gloria Allred, Sharon Van Ert described meeting Cosby in 1976, when she worked at a jazz bar on the Redondo Beach Pier. She says Cosby approached her after she’d had a few drinks and offered to walk her to her car. When they got to her car, Van Ert alleges, Cosby assaulted her: "He was touching me and rubbing my leg. The next thing I remember was waking up in my car, my head hanging down from the seat, alone." She claims she was drugged because she threw up that night, although it was unusual for her to throw up or drink too much. "I believe he must have put something in my drink while we were closing up the place." Van Ert also alleges Cosby stole her underwear after the assault.

57. Dottye. At an Oct. 23, 2015 press conference, Gloria Allred introduced a statement from Dottye (no last name given), who accused Cosby of rape. In 1984, the aspiring actress met Cosby in an apartment in the Upper East Side of New York for a Cosby Show audition. Before she could audition, Cosby allegedly offered her a drink that made her vomit. According to Dottye, Cosby took off her clothes, offering to wash them, before washing her, dressing her in a robe, and then raping her. “I couldn’t understand why I could not, did not, fight him off,” she wrote. “I could not believe what was happening to me.”

58. Donna Barrett. At the Oct. 23 press conference, Donna Barrett alleges Bill Cosby sexually assaulted her on April 24, 2004. She says she was officiating a track meet and had posed for a picture with her team. While the photo was being taken, Barrett alleges Bill Cosby “grabbed [her] from behind very firmly and quite purposefully,” rubbed his crotch against her backside, and kept her in his grip when she cried out and tried to pull away.

Update, April 26, 2018: These entries have been updated with additional information.

Correction, Nov. 21, 2014: This post originally misspelled Hannibal Buress' last name.