Phil Plait Leaves Slate for Syfy Wire

On Nov. 12, 2012, I posted my first blog article for Slate. This article you are reading right now is my last.

After 1541 days and well over 3000 articles, I’m moving on. Starting Feb. 1, 2017, I will be writing at my new blog home: Syfy Wire.

I know, this may seem like an odd jump, but it actually makes perfect sense. Syfy Wire (formerly Blastr) has always been a news outlet for science fiction, but Syfy has made a solid commitment to expanding their coverage to everything the genre encompasses. And what’s the first word in science fiction, eh? Science, technology, social issues… these are the foundational aspects of great science fiction, and issues about which I’ve been writing for years. Perhaps you’ve noticed. So I’m happy to communicate the real world aspects that happen to tie into fiction.

I’ve written many times how science fiction has inspired me and so many other scientists. It’s a natural fit for me —and a lovely way of coming full circle— to be able to give back to the genre, and tie it together with real life. Much of the science fiction of today is the reality of tomorrow.

If you follow me there you won’t see much change in what I write. I’ll still cover astronomy, space exploration, politics, and the odd goat picture or two. You can still find me all over social media, of course. I keep links to that centralized at about.me.

As for Slate, it’s been an amazing 4.22 years —

… holy wow. Writing that out, I just realized: Right now, the light from me sitting at my computer writing my first post on Slate has traveled almost the same distance as Proxima Centauri is from Earth. Sadly, Proxima is in the southern hemisphere, so that light cannot reach it (the Earth is in the way), but soon that light will pass many stars in our galactic neighborhood. We know most stars have planets, so I have to posit: If there’s anyone watching on those exoplanets —and they have really big telescopes— they’re about to get an eyeful (or whateverful) of what we humans here on Earth know about the Universe. How about that?

— and I’ve truly enjoyed my tenure here. They’ve supported me pontificating, ranting, researching, writing, and just nerdifying. For that I am very, very grateful.

We part amicably, but part we must. Thank you to my current editor Susan Matthews and Editor in Chief Julia Turner for their support, to past editor Laura Helmuth and Editor in Chief David Plotz for their encouragement and kindness over the years, and to all those at Slate who are keeping the fires of journalism burning at a time when it’s more important than ever.