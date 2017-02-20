Rise and shine with awake, a blog about mornings.

There’s a belief in the culture that there are those who are “morning people” and those who are not. But this is another false binary: We are all morning people, in that we all (if we’re lucky!) experience the phenomenon of waking up to a new day and having to decide what to make of its first few hours. The divisiveness of the morning arises from the details—what time we wake up and how; whether we leap out of bed into an 8-mile run or stumble resentfully toward the espresso machine; if we groggily reach for our phones, our snuggle buddies, or the snooze button. These are all personal decisions, and yet many people carry around superiority or inferiority about their morning rituals, a sense that there are right and wrong ways to wake up. At the very least, the popular notion that “successful people do certain things before breakfast” proves we share a fascination with the potential contained in the initial hours after rising.