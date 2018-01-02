Spot the Hidden Special Effects in This Video About How Visual Compositing Works in Movies

We love to bemoan unrealistic effects in movies, but this video from Roy Peker shows how even basic scenes can involve a level of digital trickery we never notice.

Yes, we know about fantastic worlds and battles with aliens layered over empty green-screen backgrounds, but the subtle details Peker shows FX designers “painting” reveal how complex their work can be. And when Peker backs up narrator Aaron Vodovoz to show us all we missed in this video alone, you start to get a sense of the scale of their work.

