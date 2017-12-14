Watch How to Make Your Last Name Plural on Holiday Cards (No Apostrophes!)

It’s that time of the year: drinking eggnog, listening to that one Mariah Carey song on repeat, knitting Christmas sweaters, hyperventilating as you make your way through angry shoppers and commodified holiday cheer. It’s a great time to be alive.

But you know what’s not so great? The influx of holiday cards from family and friends and with last names pluralized incorrectly. “Happy holidays from the Jones’s!” What’s that apostrophe doing there? Or: “Wishing you all the best, xoxo the Kennedy’s.” Nope. Whether you're an offender (been there) or a wary observer, watch the video above for the definitive guide on how to pluralize your last name for the holidays.