Watch a Strangely Satisfying Video of Citrus Zest Squeezed Up Close

University of Central Florida

This enticing slow-motion video from the University of Central Florida shows citrus zest right as it's squeezed, leading to a high-speed ejection of the citrus oil inside tiny cells within the zest (take a close look at a lemon skin sometime to spot them).

The resulting jets of fragrant oil can travel at 10 meters per second, and look like “watching a hundred fireworks fired in random sequence at the finale of a show,” says Andrew Dickerson, assistant professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering at the university.

Advertisement

