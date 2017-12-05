Watch the Violent Births of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Jose, Visualized by NASA

Actually, there’s a lot of stuff in the air, as you can see in the visualization above from NASA Goddard. Crunching data from its fleet of satellites through modeling software, the center has produced the story of what smoke, sea salt, and dust were up to from August to October 2017, when they were prowling the Atlantic up to no good. This was hurricane season, after all, and it’s incredible to see so clearly how Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Jose whipped themselves up into a frenzy before carrying chaos to our shores.