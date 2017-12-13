Watch a Clever Parody of Pharmaceutical Commercials That's Also an Ad for a Better Kind of Drugs

Truth in Advertising
A parody of pharmaceutical ads that's also a clever ad itself.
By the time most pharmaceutical commercials wrap up all their legalese about a medication’s adverse effects, you find yourself wondering why anyone would want it. That’s not the case with this spot from Briteside. It’s immediately clear what kind of relief this product offers: Whether you’re a stressed-out mom or an uninspired artist with arthritis—that’s one very specific demographic there—Briteside provides just the chill you lack. Relentless optimism guaranteed.
The best part may be that it’s both parody and real commercial, provided you live in the right state. And nobody ends up in a bathtub at the end, either.