Watch a Clever Parody of Pharmaceutical Commercials That's Also an Ad for a Better Kind of Drugs

By the time most pharmaceutical commercials wrap up all their legalese about a medication’s adverse effects, you find yourself wondering why anyone would want it. That’s not the case with this spot from Briteside. It’s immediately clear what kind of relief this product offers: Whether you’re a stressed-out mom or an uninspired artist with arthritis—that’s one very specific demographic there—Briteside provides just the chill you lack. Relentless optimism guaranteed.