Watch the View From an Astronaut's GoPro on a Spacewalk Above Earth

This video from NASA played on a loop might be more relaxing than installing a large saltwater aquarium in the office—presuming you’re not afraid of heights and were not traumatized by Gravity .

This is about 90 glorious seconds of footage from astronaut Randy Bresnik’s GoPro from his spacewalk outside the International Space Station in October. While the ostensible reason for the jaunt was to refurbish a robotic arm on the station, Bresnik says that sometimes, “you just have to take a moment to enjoy the beauty of our planet.”