I Went to the Protest the Far Right Said Would Feature “Mass Beheadings” of White People

I Went to the Protest That Launched a Million Far-Right Conspiracies
No white people were decapitated.
For the past few weeks, the far-right fringe warned that a second civil war would start on Saturday when Antifa protesters staged mass beheadings of white people. I suspected this may not be the case, but I wondered what the actual protests would look like—and how much of the conspiracy-minded margins might show up.
Above is footage from one of the protests in New York, part of a nationwide network that, it turned out, had nothing to do Antifa at all.