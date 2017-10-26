Why Don’t Our Brains Explode at Film Cuts if We Never Saw Them Until a Century Ago?

Before the emergence and rapid proliferation of film editing in the early 20th century, humans had never seen anything quite like film cuts: quick flashes of images as people, objects, and entire settings change in an instant. But rather than reacting with confusion, early filmgoers lined up to spend their money at the cinema, turning film—and eventually its close cousin, television—into the century’s defining media. It would seem that our evolutionary history did very little to prepare us for film cuts, so why don’t our brains explode when we watch movies?