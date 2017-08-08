Watch How to (Safely) View This Month's Total Solar Eclipse

AFP/Getty Images

In 2134 B.C., two Chinese court astrologers took some unscheduled time off in order to get loaded. As a result, they failed to predict the solar eclipse of Oct. 22 that year—and the emperor had them beheaded.

Today, thankfully, the prediction of solar eclipses is an exact science and far less fraught with risk of decapitation. It’s a sure thing that on Aug. 21, the moon’s shadow will darken the skies over a wide swath of North America, with the band of totality sweeping from Oregon to South Carolina. It's the first total solar eclipse viewable from the continental U.S. since 1979, and the first viewable coast to coast since 1918.

You won't lose your head, but it's important to take some simple precautions to protect your eyes during an eclipse—you should never look at the sun with naked eyes, even when it's occluded by the moon. The video above, from the California Academy of Sciences, provides historical context, the background science, and tips for safe viewing of this summer’s grand celestial event.

The academy is also looking for citizen scientists to help with a program documenting how animals respond to the eclipse.