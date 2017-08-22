How Astrophysicists Come Up With Their Surreal Drawings of Deep-Space Discoveries (Video)

NASA

The @I_Find_Planets exoplanet Twitter bot has a unique talent for describing (made-up) other worlds.

Some sample tweets:

Advertisement



“I have discovered a planet. It is sooooooo far. It has 960 rings. It makes me feel passionate.”

“We have discovered a planet. It is many cubits away. Occasionally, a comforting babbling is heard in the air. It may give us pride.”

“I have discovered a planet. We could fly there via tesseract. It is khaki, with scarlet seas. Perhaps one day we will sip coffee there.”

The bot's poetic inclinations suggest how deep our curisoity runs in the appearance of other worlds. But in reality, imagining those faraway planets can be a tricky science. As shown in the video above, from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, a team of artists and scientists at the California Institute of Technology feel a lot of responsibility for visualizing alien worlds: Their renderings become the official public face of major discoveries, such as the TRAPPIST-1 system, which includes seven Earth-sized exoplanets orbiting a dwarf star just 40 light-years from Earth.