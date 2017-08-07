 Biker Rémy Métailler races through narrow streets (VIDEO).

Watch Nail-Biting POV Video of a Bike Race Through Mexico's Steep, Narrow Streets

Aug. 7 2017 3:06 PM

2 Fast 2 Steep

Watch a biker take on the steep and narrow streets of Puerto Vallarta.

For a tourist, navigating the twisting, narrow streets of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, can be a challenge enough. Biker Rémy Métailler is treating them like a race course.

Watch him plummet downhill through the zigzagging streets and steep staircases in this intense POV video. He takes this treacherous path at an impossibly fast speed. For an indication of just how hard he's pedaling, listen to his breathing.

The ride is part of bicycling race Down Puerto Vallarta. In the last leg, he completes a series of eye-popping jumps before coming to a stop in front of a cheering crowd.

Madeline Raynor is a Slate freelance video blogger.