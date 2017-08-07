Watch Nail-Biting POV Video of a Bike Race Through Mexico's Steep, Narrow Streets

For a tourist, navigating the twisting, narrow streets of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, can be a challenge enough. Biker Rémy Métailler is treating them like a race course.

Watch him plummet downhill through the zigzagging streets and steep staircases in this intense POV video. He takes this treacherous path at an impossibly fast speed. For an indication of just how hard he's pedaling, listen to his breathing.

Advertisement

