Watch Michel Gondry's Very Michel Gondry Ad for Apple, Shot Entirely on an iPhone

Détour
Michel Gondry's charming ad for Apple, shot entirely on an iPhone.
Détour, above, is Michel Gondry's latest short, and it's actually an Apple commercial for the iPhone 7. But it's still a treat. The film is cassic Gondry: a simple story, lovingly adorned with the sweet, slightly cracked touches we've come to expect from the filmmaker. It zigs when you think it’s about to zag, like the wayward red trike at its center.
Gondry shot the high-end ad exclusively on an iPhone, and that is impressive, if easily forgotten, as the plot and Gondry’s playful vision sweep you up.