The Inside of a Sports Broadcasting Truck Is the Workplace Cribs You Didn't Know You Needed (Video)

Have you ever seen a broadcast truck outside a sporting event and wondered what was actually going on in there? OK, maybe not, but you won't look at them the same after this video that shows the surprisingly expansive digs inside . It's a workplace Cribs you didn't know you needed.

You always figured there were a few people and some equipment, but nothing like this. We count 30 seats, suggesting that about that many folks are sandwiched into one of these trailers at a game. And look at all those computers and screens. No wonder the truck looks so boring on the outside—there’s $25 million of gear hidden in there.