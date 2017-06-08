That Absurd Murder on the Orient Express Trailer Is Much Better Recut to DMX and Metal (Video)

That Absurd Murder on the Orient Express Trailer Is Much Better Recut to DMX and Metal
No more Imagine Dragons.
When the trailer for Kenneth Branagh's upcoming film adaptation of Murder on the Orient Express dropped, it caused a minor uproar on the internet. As the preview ended, Imagine Dragons' "Believer" cued up, and people were ... confused. Never hand Hercule Poirot the aux cord.
Among the disgruntled viewers was stand-up comedian John Ajodah, who made a parody trailer with alternate song options, including rap, country, and metal. It's very funny, and frankly, each one is an improvement. Watch above.