Watch Gorgeous, Terrifying Video of a Kansas Supercell That Produced 10 Tornadoes in One Day

A Kansas Supercell That Produced 10 Tornadoes in One Day
Gorgeous, terrifying video.
This video by photographer Chad Cowan captures a harrowing day just outside of Dodge City, Kansas. That day, a powerful supercell unleashed more than 10 tornadoes, one after the other. Fortunately, all of these monsters missed the town, which is home to roughly 28,000 people.
Cowan’s fearless photography captures not only the breathtaking power, but the majesty, of these twisters—some of the most terrible beauty nature has to offer.