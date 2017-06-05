 Kansas twister video shows 10 tornadoes in one day (VIDEO).

Watch Gorgeous, Terrifying Video of a Kansas Supercell That Produced 10 Tornadoes in One Day

Watch Gorgeous, Terrifying Video of a Kansas Supercell That Produced 10 Tornadoes in One Day

Slate
Video
Slate in motion.
June 5 2017 7:01 AM

A Kansas Supercell That Produced 10 Tornadoes in One Day

Gorgeous, terrifying video.

Dodge City Twister
Monster.

Chad Cowan

This video by photographer Chad Cowan captures a harrowing day just outside of Dodge City, Kansas. That day, a powerful supercell unleashed more than 10 tornadoes, one after the other. Fortunately, all of these monsters missed the town, which is home to roughly 28,000 people.  

Cowan’s fearless photography captures not only the breathtaking power, but the majesty, of these twisters—some of the most terrible beauty nature has to offer.