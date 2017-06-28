Catnip Evolved in Nature as a Murderous Insect Sex Hormone (Video)

American Chemical Society

Cat people know what this is all about—frisky, tripped-out felines entranced in drug-induced euphoria. Catnip, in other words.

But did you know catnip didn’t evolve just to give your furbaby a buzz? In this video from Reactions, the YouTube channel of the American Chemical Society, you can learn about why catnip's origin is less about tripping kitties than it is insect sex. Really. Watch the explanation above.

