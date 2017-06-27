You’ll Need to Watch This Skeptical Baby Hippo Meet Underwater Divers for the First Time

As seen in video above from the zoo, a feisty Fiona first greets tentatively, then frolics with human divers. Having been reared in special indoor pools, the zoo wants to her to get used to the tanks, flippers and bubbles from the diver’s equipment, as they will accompany her on her first trips to the outdoor pools at the zoo. You can see her practicing bouncing off the bottom of the pool to reach the surface and breathe, as well as testing that impressive and characteristic hippo yawn—jaws that open wide to 150 degrees. In the wild, those wide jaws, armed with teeth and tusks and propelled by an aggressive territoriality, lead hippos to kill anywhere between 500 and 3,000 people annually in Africa, or more than any single disease save malaria.