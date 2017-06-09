How an Artist Tells Stories From the Old Record and Book Collections People Left Behind

Art21

When Chicago-based artist Theaster Gates explains, in the short feature above, what fascinates him about the discarded collections he turns into art, it's easy to see his point: Each collection tells you in intimate detail just how its collector saw the world at a particular time. “I spend a lot of time looking for the personality of people within their collection,” Gates says in the video. He creates intricately detailed portraits from, well, old stuff that once meant something to someone.

The video is part of Art21’s Summer of Shorts, a 10-week presentation of one exclusive new short film each Friday through August 4.

