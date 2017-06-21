Title Bout
Watch 150 times actors were forced to say the title of the movie they’re in.
Did these actors get extra pay for actually saying the title of the movies in which they're appearing? Are there at least high-fives on set when this happens? There should be. Especially when the title is a phrase that's not so easy to sneak in. “Dude, where’s my car?” is a gimmie, but kudos, Nic Cage, for “wild … at heart.”
The compilation video above, featuring scenes from 150 films, was put together by an editor who calls himself Roman Holiday. It’s such silly fun watching a lot of fine—and some not-so-fine—actors doing their best to pretend they don’t know what they’ve just done. (Looking at you, Benedict Cumberbatch.)