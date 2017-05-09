Watch a Man Brew the World's Tiniest Cup of Coffee With a Single Bean

For lovers of tiny burritos and tiny pancakes comes the world's smallest cup of coffee, made from a single bean.

In the important video demonstration above, we see director and designer Lucas Zanotto brew the mouse-sized cup of joe. On the menu today is the Kenya AA-plus Karindum bean. This very small-batch coffee requires a unique process: Zanotto grinds the bean using a nail file, boils the water using a tea light, and uses a tiny filter and jar to brew the final product.