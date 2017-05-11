Why We Love Kids' Art So Much (Video)

The School of Life

This video from The School of Life, directed by Delphine Burrus, makes the children’s art on our fridges and in our offices sound like the ultimate punk art. It’s not about technical achievement; it’s about spirit. Kids do go all in, coming home with blue and green fingers and streaks of red marker splayed across their cheeks.

As one famous 6-year-old artist, Calvin (of Calvin and Hobbes fame), put it: “As my artist’s statement explains, my work is utterly incomprehensible and is therefore full of deep significance.”

