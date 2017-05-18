Watch a gorgeous timelapse of the volatile weather over the Grand Canyon.  

Harun Mehmedinovic

This video shows dramatic weather over Arizona’s Grand Canyon in a way you just can’t see by driving up to its edge, getting out of the car, and peering in for a few moments. Of course the place is always dazzling, but the drama captured in “Kaibab Elegy,” a timelapse piece by Harun Mehmedinovic of Skyglow, is something else altogether.

As wisps of cloud rise from the canyon sides, and a storm rolls into the canyon, you can practically feel the temperature drop. Fog becomes an ocean of clouds before a blazing sunset overcomes it. Some of the splendor is the music, by Pete Davis and James Banbury, but the video may change how you think of this national treasure.

Advertisement

