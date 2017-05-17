A Floating, Functioning Vegetable Garden Docked Off New York City (Video)

Welcome to Swale , New York City's floating garden. The travelling park is housed on a barge and grows fresh produce, which visitors can pick for free.

Swale first opened in June 2016. It's currently docked and open for the summer at Brooklyn Bridge Park's Pier 6. In the short film above from documentary series Fieldworks, founding artist Mary Mattingly explains that the garden fills a niche: It's forbidden to grow fruits and vegetables in New York's public parks, so the group took to the comparatively lawless waters surrounding the city.

