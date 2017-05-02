How an Underwater Treasure Hunt Looks Now: Sunken iPhones, Failed Fishing Gear (Video)

You don't have to dive deep in the ocean to find treasure. Scuba diver and YouTuber Jake Koehler finds modern-day's booty by exploring the river in Columbus, Georgia.

The highlight of a recent video was finding an iPhone (not in usuable condition, alas). Koehler also found a fishing pole and tons of swimbaits. Most of the fishing gear is salvageable. Expect to see some fish, too. In other outings, he's found money, jewelry, GoPros, and sunken boats.

Advertisement

