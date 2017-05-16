Watch a Goat in a Goat Coat Try to Figure Out What a Camera Is

These goats—they're named Rambo and Jon Bon Jovi, if you must know—live at Sasha Farm Animal Sanctuary in Manchester, Michigan. The shelter provides food and water, veterinary care, boarding, and lots of love for more than 200 farm animals including pigs, sheep, and emus. In the video above, Rambo is wearing a stylish quilted goat coat. As for his fellow kid, the video notes that "Jon feels that his natural white coat is too beautiful to cover."