Watch an Overhead Drone Video of a Man Performing One Perilous Stunt After Another

Running High
An inventive stunt video shot from above.
The web is full of parkour videos, but this is something else. Primary stuntman Ilko Iliev clearly doesn’t care much about gravity. Neither do the filmmakers, a partnership of Diffraction, Astro Kit, and Leap. Marin Kafedjiiski's cameras captured the action from a shifting perspective that frequently has you wondering which end is up. The music is by The Derevolutions.
Despite a couple whimsical nods to how much this looks like a video game, most of what you see is real, the product of ingenious planning, rigging, and sweat. The production clips at the end make the whole thing seem even more impressive.