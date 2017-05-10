 How the match cut is used in film, explained (VIDEO).

Once You Learn This Famous Film Trick, You'll See It Everywhere (Video)

May 10 2017 10:57 AM

The Match Cut

How one simple cut is among Hollywood's most powerful tools.

Once you learn what the match cut is, you'll start seeing it everywhere.

This video by Celia Gómez explains the technique, the marriage of two "matching," successive images that can suggest similarity or contrast. In Titanic, for example, a shot of the sunken ship transitions into a shot of the ship on its maiden voyage. See many more in Gómez's gorgeous video above.

Here are the films included:

  • Stoker (2013)
  • Psycho (1960)
  • Frida (2002)
  • The Meaning of Life (1983)
  • Minority Report (2002)
  • Up (2009)
  • Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)
  • Forrest Gump (1994)
  • Ed Wood (1994)
  • Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)
  • Shrek (2001)
  • Memento (2000)
  • Perfect Blue (1997)
  • The Frighteners (1996)
  • Grease (1978)
  • The Graduated (1967)
  • Crash (2004)
  • Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1997)
  • Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010)
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)
  • Tarzan (1999)
  • Titanic (1997)
  • 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)
  • Un Chien Andalou (1929)
  • City of God (2002)

Madeline Raynor is a Slate freelance video blogger.