Watch Famous Film Scenes Side by Side With the Artworks That Inspired Them

Filmmaker Vugar Efendi is back with the third and final video in his series Film Meets Art, which places famous shots from films side by side with the paintings that inspired them.

Efendi has a great eye for finding these twin compositions, and once you see them, it'll change the way you understand the scenes. You'll want to rewind the video for the shot from Julie Taymor's Frida, in which Frida Kahlo's portrait of herself and Diego Rivera almost imperceptibly morphs into the actors in identical costume.