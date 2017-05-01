 Extinct oryx released back into the wild in Chad (VIDEO).

Watch an Extinct Species of Antelope Return to the Wild, Thanks to Scientists

May 1 2017 8:56 AM

An Extinct Species of Antelope, the Oryx, Returns to the Wild

They've already had their first wild offspring.  

The scimitar-horned oryx, a species of antelope, has been extinct in the wild for years. But an international team of scientists is trying to change that by releasing a group of the creatures, previously living in zoos, back into their native habitat in Chad.

As we see in this video from the Smithsonian's National Zoo, these curvy-horned fellows seem excited to be back: Don't miss the moments they're released from boxes and go running into nature like racehorses galloping out of the gate. The animals are on their way to repopulating: There have already been two offspring born in the wild.  

Madeline Raynor is a Slate freelance video blogger.