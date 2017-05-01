Watch an Extinct Species of Antelope Return to the Wild, Thanks to Scientists

The scimitar-horned oryx, a species of antelope, has been extinct in the wild for years. But an international team of scientists is trying to change that by releasing a group of the creatures, previously living in zoos, back into their native habitat in Chad.

As we see in this video from the Smithsonian's National Zoo, these curvy-horned fellows seem excited to be back: Don't miss the moments they're released from boxes and go running into nature like racehorses galloping out of the gate. The animals are on their way to repopulating: There have already been two offspring born in the wild.