An Organ Made Entirely of Paper Can Produce Some Pretty Powerful Music (Video)

Aliaksei Zholner

The amazing little paper-and-cardboard organ in this video from Aliaksei Zholner defies categorization. It’s not quite a pipe organ (no pipes), nor a pump organ (no pump). Let’s just say it’s a balloon organ, if that’s a thing.

A purple balloon blows air through the instrument’s wee paper guts to produce its sound. There’s a fantastic amount of precision work going on in here—just getting the octave-plus worth of notes in tune must have been a monumental, and delicate, task. Zholner points out in his YouTube note that even the thickness of the paper matters.

