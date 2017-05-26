We Accidentally Created an Invisible Border That Surrounds and Protects Earth (Video)

NASA

As explained in the video above, NASA now believes Earth has been unintentionally shielded from electromagnetic space weather by a certain type of radio wave we’ve been using, essentially creating a man-made border around the planet. That weather, mostly from our sun, can wreak havoc on our technology.

It turns out that very low-frequency, or VLF, waves we use for communicating with submarines don’t just go deep down under the water—they also spill out into space. Interacting with particles there, they form a barrier that NASA’s Van Allen probes can see.

Advertisement

