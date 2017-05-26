We Accidentally Created an Invisible Border That Surrounds and Protects Earth (Video)

 Accidental, man-made border surrounds Earth, NASA says (VIDEO).

May 26 2017 7:46 AM

Living in a Bubble

An accidental, man-made border seems to surround Earth.

As explained in the video above, NASA now believes Earth has been unintentionally shielded from electromagnetic space weather by a certain type of radio wave we’ve been using, essentially creating a man-made border around the planet. That weather, mostly from our sun, can wreak havoc on our technology.

It turns out that very low-frequency, or VLF, waves we use for communicating with submarines don’t just go deep down under the water—they also spill out into space. Interacting with particles there, they form a barrier that NASA’s Van Allen probes can see.

NASA now plans to experiment to see what we can do with VLFs on purpose.