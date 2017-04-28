Watch Einstein, the Parrot Who Gave a Ted Talk, Do Dozens of Impressions on Cue

 Watch Einstein the parrot do hilarious impressions (VIDEO).

April 28 2017 8:57 AM

The Parrot Who Gave a Ted Talk Does Dozens of Impressions on Cue

For her 30th birthday.

Some parrots can say hello. Einstein, an African grey, can do dozens of impressions.

Einstein resides at Zoo Knoxville in Knoxville, Tennessee, and she definitely lives up to her name. In this video commemorating her 30th hatch day (that's birthday for birds), the smarty-pants takes the mic and performs funny impressions of a spaceship, a horse, the Aflac duck, a siren, a crying baby, and more. Einstein even has her trainer cracking up. After every bit, she gets rewarded with a yummy seed.

For more Einstein, check out this video or watch her TED talk (yes, you read that right).

