Watch Einstein, the Parrot Who Gave a Ted Talk, Do Dozens of Impressions on Cue

Einstein resides at Zoo Knoxville in Knoxville, Tennessee, and she definitely lives up to her name. In this video commemorating her 30th hatch day (that's birthday for birds), the smarty-pants takes the mic and performs funny impressions of a spaceship, a horse, the Aflac duck, a siren, a crying baby, and more. Einstein even has her trainer cracking up. After every bit, she gets rewarded with a yummy seed.