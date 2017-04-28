Watch Einstein, the Parrot Who Gave a Ted Talk, Do Dozens of Impressions on Cue

The Parrot Who Gave a Ted Talk Does Dozens of Impressions on Cue
For her 30th birthday.
Some parrots can say hello. Einstein, an African grey, can do dozens of impressions.
Einstein resides at Zoo Knoxville in Knoxville, Tennessee, and she definitely lives up to her name. In this video commemorating her 30th hatch day (that's birthday for birds), the smarty-pants takes the mic and performs funny impressions of a spaceship, a horse, the Aflac duck, a siren, a crying baby, and more. Einstein even has her trainer cracking up. After every bit, she gets rewarded with a yummy seed.
