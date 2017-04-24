Fight Club Got Its Punching Sounds From Hitting a Raw Chicken Filled With Walnuts (Video)

This video from Film Radar explains the magic of movie sound design using Fight Club and other movies. David Fincher's film is a masterwork of sound, especially when it comes to the visceral fight scenes. Sound designers Ren Klyce and Richard Hymns weren't content to use the usual Hollywood punching sound effects for the brutal brawls; they weren't realistic enough. Instead, they created better punching sounds from some pretty strange combinations, such as hitting raw chickens stuffed with walnuts.