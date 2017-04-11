 Sea otter from the Shedd Aquarium solves a puzzle to get food (VIDEO).

Watch an Adorably Intelligent Sea Otter Demolish a Puzzle for a Treat

April 11 2017 11:04 AM

Clever Girl

A sea otter demonstrates surprising puzzle-solving prowess.  

We're used to puzzle-solving videos featuring clever apes or parrots. But in this video from Chicago's Shedd Aquarium, we see Mari, a sea otter, conquer a puzzle to get a treat.

Judging by her speed, the otter is an old pro at this one. After she extracts the food-filled ball, she wastes no time in flopping into the water to float and snack. Mari is an adult otter who is a magnet for the otter pups. She also loves playing with ice.

(Video: Shedd Aquarium/Sam Cejtin)

Madeline Raynor is a Slate freelance video blogger.