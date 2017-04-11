Watch an Adorably Intelligent Sea Otter Demolish a Puzzle for a Treat

We're used to puzzle-solving videos featuring clever apes or parrots. But in this video from Chicago's Shedd Aquarium , we see Mari, a sea otter, conquer a puzzle to get a treat.

Judging by her speed, the otter is an old pro at this one. After she extracts the food-filled ball, she wastes no time in flopping into the water to float and snack. Mari is an adult otter who is a magnet for the otter pups. She also loves playing with ice.

