Rachael Leigh Cook Recreated Her Classic Anti-Drug PSA to Show the Drug War's Racism (Video)

Actress Rachael Leigh Cook has a new message about drugs in this video produced by Green Point Creative . It’s not the same classic anti-drug message she famously delivered back in the '90s, though she’s still got her frying pan and some eggs. This time it’s not about your brain getting smashed with her pan—it’s about the long-failing "war on drugs."

A white egg and a brown egg—guess which one’s more likely to get arrested? It's not the most ... elegant metaphor, but it works. Her plea for saner, fairer drug enforcement hits most of the same bullet points until Cook asks again, “Got any questions?” After 20 years of the war on drugs, we have a different sense of who loses.