A Tiny Soccer Ball Rides a Staggering Lego Machine With 1,150 Moving Parts (Video)  

Machines made from Legos are often pretty complicated, but the device in this video kicks things up a notch. It’s called the “Rainbow Wave GBC,” and it was created by Berthil van Beek over the course of about 100 hours .

The Rainbow Wave GBC has 1,150 moving parts. The pieces that make up its rolling rainbow wave sport 38 hues from Lego’s official color palette. “GBC” stands for “Great Ball Contraption,” and it signifies that the device meets a Lego standard to interoperate with any other GBC machine. That specification includes the balls themselves: They have to be tiny soccer balls or basketballs.