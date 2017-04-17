 Learn how to make 18th century potted meat with Jas. Townsend and Son, Inc (VIDEO).

How to Make and Eat "Leftover Meat Paste" Like an 18th-Century Heathen (Video)

How to Make and Eat "Leftover Meat Paste" Like an 18th-Century Heathen (Video)

Slate
Video
Slate in motion.
April 17 2017 2:15 PM

In the 18th Century, They Pulverized Leftover Meat Into Paste

Now you can too!

screen_shot_20170212_at_2.09.14_pm

In the 18th century, leftover meat was pulverized into an edible paste. Yum. The paste was then potted into small vessels to store for later.

If that sounds good to you, check out this how-to video from Jas. Townsend and Son, Inc., a YouTube channel devoted to 18th-century reenactment that includes videos on living, cooking, and technology. Our host is the cheery Jonathan Townsend, who guides viewers through how to care for dogs (in the 18th century) and how to make peas pudding.

Advertisement

There's no record of how people would eat this potted meat, but our host hypothesizes that it would be spread on toast. It was probably a nice break from hunks of preserved salted beef.

Madeline Raynor is a Slate freelance video blogger.