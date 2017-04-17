How to Make and Eat "Leftover Meat Paste" Like an 18th-Century Heathen (Video)

In the 18th Century, They Pulverized Leftover Meat Into Paste
Now you can too!
In the 18th century, leftover meat was pulverized into an edible paste. Yum. The paste was then potted into small vessels to store for later.
If that sounds good to you, check out this how-to video from Jas. Townsend and Son, Inc., a YouTube channel devoted to 18th-century reenactment that includes videos on living, cooking, and technology. Our host is the cheery Jonathan Townsend, who guides viewers through how to care for dogs (in the 18th century) and how to make peas pudding.
There's no record of how people would eat this potted meat, but our host hypothesizes that it would be spread on toast. It was probably a nice break from hunks of preserved salted beef.