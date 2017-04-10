How Film Preservationists Transformed Star Wars, Lawrence of Arabia, and More Classics

Film restoration wasn't taken seriously until the 1980s, when people like Robert A. Harris and director Martin Scorsese made great strides in the field. One of the latter's greatest achievements was restoring the classic The Red Shoes (1948), which was in shameful condition. Among the tasks involved in mending a battered film reel are cleaning off mold and dust, mending holes, and putting the film in a chemical bath that removes scratches.