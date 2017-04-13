An Artist Documented Her Rape in an Elaborate Artwork She Then Destroyed

Mackenzie embarked on the piece, "Rotatio," as a way to heal. "Purging is the best way to describe this piece," she explained. "Little fragments of myself that I don't want to carry any more." The work was a six-foot circle: When the camera in the video shows us the final product, we see that one-half of the circle is neat, while the other is disintegrating. As part of the process, Mackenzie painted over the piece after she was done.