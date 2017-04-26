And Now, Watch an Elaborate Machine Use Rocks to Cover "Here Comes the Sun"

Rock, Covered by Rocks
A machine uses stones to play "Here Comes the Sun."
Artist Neil Mendoza created a machine that allows rocks to play in a rock band. Literal rocks.
In the video above, the musical stones cover The Beatles' "Here Comes the Sun," and the result sounds like a music box. How does it work? Mendoza explains: "The rock band is composed of electromechanical instruments that make music with rocks by throwing them through the air, slapping them and making them vibrate." The machine is controlled by a computer.
Why "Here Comes the Sun?" According to Mendoza, it's "biographical, describing the daily experience of a rock sitting on the ground." Aww.