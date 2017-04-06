A sound installation powered with 4.5 liters of the artist's own blood.  

"Until I Die" is a sound installation that runs on batteries that generate electricity from the artist's own intravenous donation. The batteries power an electronic algorithmic synth module that creates the gloomy and experimental soundtrack you hear in the video above. A dark room and chandelier-like ceiling fixtures that hold the bottles of blood complete the installation. It took 4.5 liters of blood in all, but Morozov parted with it gradually, over a period of 18 months.