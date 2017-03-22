The Most Difficult Places to Get to in the World—and How to Reach Them (Video)

This charming video from RealLifeLore explores some of the world's hardest-to-reach islands and mountains. One of these is Pitcairn Island. The island doesn't have an airport, so to get there, you need to fly from L.A. to Tahiti and then from Tahiti to Mangareva, a flight that only takes off once a week. From there, you would take a boat to Pitcairn that only runs every three months. And yet, this travel dilemma didn't discourage the 49 people who live there. We hear it has great weather.