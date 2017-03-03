Watch This Man Demonstrate the Strange, Wonderful World of Working Toy Miniatures

The Museum of Working Miniatures isn't a brick-and-mortar cultural attraction, but rather a British blog and YouTube channel that exhibits a collection of fully functional miniature objects owned by a man known only as The Curator.

In each video, The Curator demonstrates how these small wonders work. Our host's hands are the only part of him that shows up on screen. He also doesn't speak, instead talking about the objects via subtitles, with an assist from his four-inch-tall sidekick Colin the Robot. The video above showcases some pretty impressive miniature toys from the collection, from several minuscule train sets and a pair of tiny Etch-a-Sketches. See part two here.