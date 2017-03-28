Woman’s Relationship With Giant Automated Arm Offers Hope Before War With Machines

Screenshot

There are those, however, who still keep faith in a better future between humans and our artificially intelligent kin. In the video above, the founder of Atoaton, Madeline Gannon, suggests a more symbiotic than antagonistic future. “Humans and robots are companion species on this planet,” she says. “We need each other.”

As part of a project sponsored by Autodesk, Gannon is seen working with an industrial robot called Mimus. More than capable of wielding an industrial-strength welder or other manufacturing line tools, Mimus instead uses visual sensors to follow and respond to human movements and gestures—Madeline isn’t so much programming this bot as taming it and training it. By putting humans in the center of robot workflow, she hopes they can work together organically as partners—that rather than a zero-sum game, human and machines can labor and think as a unit, so they are “exponentially better than what a human could do alone, or what a robot could do alone.”