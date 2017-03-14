Stunning Microscopic Video Shows What Happens When Bubbles Freeze

In the short video "Frozen Worlds" from Alan Stankevitz, we get a look at them—soap bubbles being engulfed by frost, to be specific. These beautiful orbs were filmed with a macro lens. Points of frost shoot over the bubbles' surface, spreading as they go, until the bubbles are fully coated. Just like snowflakes, each one is different. They look like undiscovered planets. Don't miss the end, when we get to see one pop.