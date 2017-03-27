Watch Historical Movies and the Footage That Inspired Them, Side by Side

Screenshot via video



It can be hard to appreciate how dedicated the filmmakers behind historical dramas are to recreating the moments in their movies, whether based on old video or photos. In some cases, unless that archival footage is worked into the film, audiences might not realize it at all.



In "Recreating History," Vugar Efendi solves that problem by presenting films scenes side by side with the videos or photos they're recreating. Here you can fully appreciate how similar the clothing, the setting, the actors' movements, and the shots really are. The films range from recent awards movies like Jackie and Selma to lesser known ones like The Damned United.

