An important message about Star Wars: Rogue One on VHS.

This mock trailer from Damien Kazan perfectly captures the vintage voiceover style and ratty look of a 1970s TV commercial for the make-believe VHS release of 2016’s Star Wars: Rogue One. A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, indeed.

Kazan has all the details right, down to the white-bread announcer’s ’70s pronunciation of “theater,” which is, of course, “thee-ter.” No mention is made of when the Betamax version is being released.